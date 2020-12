Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 20:17 Hits: 0

President Trump has vetoed the annual defense bill, which has won congressional approval 60 years straight. Now, Congress will move to override that veto.

(Image credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/23/949586964/trump-vetoes-defense-bill-setting-up-congressional-vote-to-override-him