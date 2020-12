Articles

Thursday, 24 December 2020

President Trump issued another round of pardons Wednesday. The biggest names in the slate of 26 people include allies, such as former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/23/949860863/trump-issues-additional-26-pardons-and-3-commutations