Pastor Who Urged 'Faith Over Fear!!' Loses Both Parents To Covid-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

As a God-fearing man, Pastor Todd Dunn should beg his redeemer for forgiveness for the role he played in his parents deaths. But he won't. They never do. Source: Dallas News Pastor Todd Dunn had been urging “Faith over fear!” since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. Just before Thanksgiving, he posted a message on Facebook dismissing precautionary measures advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep wearing masks and avoid gatherings with family members who don’t live in the same house. “I’m not wearing a mask when around my family like the CDC requests and we are traveling so we’ll take our chances,” Dunn’s Facebook post read. “And to top it off we are huggers so there you go! There will be no social distancing CDC. Faith over fear!!” A few weeks later, both of Dunn’s parents were dead after entering the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Charles and Shirley Dunn died within hours of one another at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. Several months ago, In May, Dunn posted on Facebook a video of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/pastor-who-urged-faith-over-fear-loses