Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 15:17 Hits: 0

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Tuesday that she has no interest in launching a primary challenge against Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) after President Trump called for him to be primaried.“@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531430-noem-rules-out-thune-challenge-after-trump-criticizes-senator