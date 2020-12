Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 12:17 Hits: 1

President Trump took to social media to complain about the pandemic relief bill. NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about his critique, and what could happen next.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/23/949503003/sen-coons-says-hes-speechless-over-trumps-criticism-of-relief-bill