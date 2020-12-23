Trump Hints At Veto For Relief Package, Claims He Wants $2K Relief Checks

Articles

After Trump released his strange, lie-ridden hostage video last night, CNN's John Berman asked White House correspondent John Harwood about Trump issuing "a threat of the covid relief bill that he was supposed to sign. What is the president doing here?" White House correspondent John Harwood said he wondered if, having lost, Trump was "choking psychologically on that defeat. He can't handle it. It is a blow to his ego and his reputation of the idea he's a loser to Joe Biden. He basically vacated the Oval Office for most purposes." Harwood shared his theory that Trump, consciously or not, was trying to take other Republicans down with him. "You finally had both chambers of Congress coming together on a $900 billion compromise. The president put out a statement, a videotape completely dishonest, and he read a bunch of provisions and said they were in the covid relief bill. That's false. They're in the omnibus spending bill which was attacked to the covid relief bill. They move together to one piece of legislation. He was suggesting Congress had put these wasteful items in.

