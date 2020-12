Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 12

The head of security for a voting equipment vendor speaks out from the undisclosed location where he's living, after threats and harassment were directed to him and his family — even ex-girlfriends.

(Image credit: John Bazemore/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/23/948828692/the-toll-of-conspiracy-theories-a-voting-security-expert-lives-in-hiding