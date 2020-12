Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 12

Trump granted clemency to 20 people. That includes three former GOP congressmen, two people prosecuted in the Russia probe and four contractors involved in a deadly incident in Iraq.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/23/949503052/president-trump-pushes-the-boundaries-of-his-pardon-power