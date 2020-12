Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 12:55 Hits: 0

The new administration should not simply undo Trump’s toxic legacy and return to the dead-end Oslo peace process. It must pressure Israel to accept the Arab Peace Initiative.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/12/22/if-biden-wants-israeli-palestinian-peace-he-must-break-with-the-past/