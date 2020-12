Articles

Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Cardona is a former teacher and has spent much of the pandemic pushing to reopen schools. President-elect Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate him on Tuesday evening.

(Image credit: Devin Leith-Yessian/Record-Journal via AP)

