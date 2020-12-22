WH Virus Coordinator Deborah Birx Retiring After Her Unfortunate Thanksgiving Episode

Articles

Birx said that the overwhelming criticism of her blatant hypocrisy has been very hard on her family, so she's calling it quits. And you know you've screwed up royally when Fox News lambastes you and starts comparing you to 'Democrat' politicians. Source: Associated Press Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said Tuesday she plans to retire, but is willing to first help President-elect Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response as needed. Birx, in an interview with the news site Newsy, did not give a specific timetable on her plans. “I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire,” Birx told the news outlet. Birx and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her comments came just days after The Associated Press reported that she traveled out of state for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging Americans to forgo holiday travel. Birx acknowledged in a statement on Sunday that she went to her Delaware property and was accompanied by family members. She insisted the purpose of the roughly 50-hour visit was to deal with the winterization of the property before a potential sale — something she says she previously hadn’t had time to do because of her busy schedule.

