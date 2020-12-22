Joe Biden's Holiday Address Had Plenty Of Fireworks Aimed At Trump On Cybersecurity

Articles

It's comforting to know that the Left-Wing Media (in air-quotes) is just as tough on Joe Biden as it is on Donald Trump. Snort. Joe Biden delivered a holiday speech congratulating Congress on passing a COVID relief bill, acknowledging that there are dark days ahead before things get better, but also embracing the hope embodied in the vaccines we're beginning to see given to frontline medical workers, that will soon be branching out across the nation. He promised to do more on stimulus checks, and for the economic suffering of Americans who've taken the hit. Then he moved to the massive cyberattack against our country last week. Biden not only called for bipartisanship in handling the response, he excoriated Trump for his lack of one, and reminded us that he has STILL not been briefed on the attack. Biden laid out in detail ways Trump set us up for the attack to happen in the first place, and lay blame squarely at his feet. Foreign actors have been working on this breach since at least last year, setting the landscape to compromise our systems, scraping up sensitive information from our world-class tech sector, from private businesses, and from United States government agencies. And the truth is that the Trump Administration failed to prioritize cyber security.

