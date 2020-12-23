The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

DERANGED: Donald Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Relief Bill

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Just 24 hours after both chambers of Congress finally came together to pass another COVID relief bill, Donald Trump came out and said he plans to veto it??!! His own Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was deeply involved in the negotiations. The Republican party was the side holding up negotiations for over 6 months. Now that it was finally passed, he has decided to block it. Oh, and the Georgia elections are in 14 days - so this will definitely put another roadblock in Mitch McConnell's path to winning those 2 seats. Why? What is rattling around in Donald Trump's brain? He says it is because he wants more money going to Americans - but that cannot be it, because Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump. Someone has clearly convinced him that there is something in the bill that hurts him? Russia? Who knows?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/insane-donald-trump-threatens-veto-relief

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version