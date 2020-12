Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Delaying session or meeting remotely aren't options that have necessarily appealed to Republican state lawmakers who, for the most part, aren't shy about gathering in large numbers in 2021.

(Image credit: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/22/948538537/despite-covid-thousands-of-lawmakers-plan-to-gather-in-state-capitols-next-month