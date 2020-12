Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 10:06 Hits: 1

Despite winning the White House decisively, Democrats are asking what went wrong for their party in 2020 as they lost seats in the House and failed to meet expectations elsewhere.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/22/949078371/democrats-take-a-hard-look-at-disappointing-losses-down-ballot