Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 18:24 Hits: 12

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Padilla to fill the vice president-elect's Senate seat. He'll be the state's first Latino senator.

(Image credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/22/947794594/california-secretary-of-state-alex-padilla-to-replace-harris-in-u-s-senate