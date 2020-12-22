The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rudy's Lament: I Can't Even Get On Fox Anymore If I Say The Word 'Fraud'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Oh dear. Poor Rudy bemoans his inability to get on Fox to talk about how the election was stolen -- stolen, I tell you! "I can't get on ABC, NBC, CBS... can't even get on Fox anymore," he told Sean Spicer on Newsmax. "If I say the word 'fraud,' I'm thrown off the network. I'm sorry, there was fraud. I'm telling the truth, and they're lying." Rudy, Rudy, Rudy. You poor thing. A person could develop a cold!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/rudys-lament-i-cant-even-get-fox-anymore

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version