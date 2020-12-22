Lindsey Pretends Trump Still Has A Chance; Biden Calls Graham 'A Personal Disappointment'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Lindsey Graham went on Fox this morning insisting that maybe possibly Joe Biden isn't quite President-elect yet. Massaging Trump is Lindsey's only job. And of course, Lindsey thinks we really really should "investigate Hunter Biden" because that's a thing. LINDSEY GRAHAM: I want somebody to look at all the overseas activity of Hunter Biden, see if this compromised the foreign policy of President Biden — if he gets to be president — and the guy in Delaware doesn’t have that mandate. So I respectfully disagree. If it were up to me, I would take the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and give him the entire Hunter Biden portfolio so he could look at everything Hunter Biden did throughout the world, which is pretty massive, industrial-sized influence peddling. I think we need a special counsel because I worry that what Hunter Biden did may have compromised our ability to effectively wage foreign policy. Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that Graham is "a personal disappointment." Ya think, Joe? Joe Biden won't say whether he can "patch it up" with Lindsey Graham after everything Graham's said and done lately."Lindsey’s been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his." pic.twitter.com/d9ciMlauf7

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/lindsey-pretends-trump-still-has-chance