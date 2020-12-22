The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mitch McConnell Insists $600 Relief Checks Are Not 'Too Little, Too Late'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday pushed back against criticism after he failed for months to pass a COVID-19 relief bill. During an interview with McConnell on Fox News, host Dana Perino noted that Republicans have been blamed for refusing to hold a Senate vote on a relief bill that had been passed in the House. For his part, McConnell claimed that he has been a proponent of a relief bill since July. "We tried to pass -- we started advocating for that in July," the Kentucky Republican insisted. "The talks were unproductive." "I think what held it up is that [Democrats] did not want to do anything before the presidential election," he opined. "I think they felt that would disadvantage the president. But look, we finally got it done." Perino pointed out that many Americans felt like the bill, which includes $600 checks for many people, would be "too little, too late." "It's not too little, too late," McConnell objected. "It's directly targeted at exactly what the country needs right now. If after the new administration comes in they want to advocate more, we'll take a look at it based upon conditions in the country at that time."

