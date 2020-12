Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 22:41 Hits: 0

Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a mammoth deal to fund the government and provide long-sought coronavirus relief as lawmakers race to wrap up their work for the year. The deal will tie a $1.4 trillion bill to fund the government until...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531074-congress-gets-sweeping-deal-on-coronavirus-relief-government-funding