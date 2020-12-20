The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Social Media CEOs Care More About 'Staying In The Good Graces' Of The GOP Than Stopping Their Lies

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Have you heard the one about the "vote-flipping" machines engineered by Hugo Chavez who's been dead for nearly ten years? Or the one about numbers of ballots coming out of ceilings or leather bags? If so, you're one of the millions of people who are on Facebook, Twitter, or have had the misfortune of hearing Donald Trump open his yap about the 2020 Election that he roundly lost (but insists he won.) Ali Velshi talked about a report that demonstrated that of 200 misleading and false posts on Facebook, 60% of them reached thousands of voters with no fact-check or warning label. He asked Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, how to prevent the spread of misinformation, and why it's everywhere.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/social-media-ceos-care-more-about-staying

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version