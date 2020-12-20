The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Stokes More Racial Resentment On His Way Out The Door With Formation Of '1776 Commission'

Another parting "gift" from Donald Trump with a month left to go in office -- a "commission" to promote "patriotic education." This is apparently the right's response to the 1619 Project, which heaven forbid took an honest look at our country's legacy of slavery and Jim Crow. Trump has now appointed the members of this so-called "commission," one of whom made an appearance on Fox & Friends this Sunday to brag about the project to host Pete Hegseth. Dr. Jerry Davis, president of the evangelical College of the Ozarks, released a statement yesterday quoting Trump's goals for the commission: The executive order, issued by United States President Donald J. Trump, states the following:

