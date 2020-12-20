New Scandal: Georgia's Sec Of State Asked Chinese-Americans To Vote For Him!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 01:30

This is what the right now considers a scandal: In several videos posted to YouTube, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger begged Chinese-Americans to vote for him by mail in his 2015 Georgia House of Representatives race. Raffensperger went on to win this race by 159 votes. The videos, apparently recorded in Raffensperger’s home, seem to be tied to Atlanta 168, a Chinese-American community located in Georgia. Raffensperger is seen in one video begging for at least 100 votes from the Chinese community, specifically suggesting they use absentee voting. “Some of you may be going out of town,” said Raffensperger. “We brought applications today that you can fill out, we’ll even give you envelopes with a stamp on it. You can fill it out, and the Board of Elections will send you your absentee ballot, and you can just fill it out and send it back.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/new-scandal-georgias-sec-state-asked