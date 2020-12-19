The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Proud Boys Torch Their Claims To Nonviolence With Hate Crime Attacks On Black Churches In D.C.

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

One of the recurrent myths that far-right street brawlers such as the Proud Boys like to tell each other, in bullhorn speeches and social media posts, is that what differentiates them from “rioters” like antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) is that they don’t engage in arson and property damage: “That’s not who we are!” is a common refrain heard at right-wing events, including the recent pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” protests. But it is, in fact, who they are, and worse. The Proud Boys who invaded Washington, D.C., last Saturday to protest Joe Biden’s election made that more than clear when they began attacking and vandalizing African American churches with Black Lives Matter signs and banners, tearing them down and burning them in the streets. Metro D.C. police are now investigating the acts as hate crimes. [embed eid="43493" /]

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/proud-boys-torch-their-claims-nonviolence

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version