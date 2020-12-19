Peter Navarro Declares Joe Biden 'Illegitimate' On Newsmax TV

Articles

Peter Navarro, the embarrassing Trump "Trade Advisor" who now calls himself a "social scientist" after he made a fool of himself told Newsmax that America cannot inaugurate Joe Biden because in his eyes he's "illegitimate." The seditious members of the outgoing Trump administration are now flocking to Greg Kelly Reports on NewsmaxTV so they can spew their treasonous vomit unimpeded. With no proof and the most laughable court record in presidential and campaign legal history by the Trump 'legal team' , Navarro said America is supposed to have the greatest democracy in world history. Actually America does since almost 82 million people voted for Joe Biden, trouncing Donald Trump in record fashion. "We can't inaugurate an illegal and illegitimate president that public opinion polls show a large segment of this country thinks that he stole the election," Navarro said. What did Joe Biden do illegally? By what means could Trump stop the inauguration? A military coup, perhaps? The amount of lies, misinformation and sedition in this one statement is record-breaking. Only Trump cultists from the Republican Party believe the election was stolen because a autocratic and narcissistic king baby cries and tells them so. By every metric we have, including the entire branch of the Judiciary in the United States, Joe Biden is the next President of the United States in 2021.

