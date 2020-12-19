Under Threat Of Lawsuit, Dobbs Suddenly Fact Checks His Voting Conspiracy Theories

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020

Here’s what Dobbs aired last night under the pretense of “reaching out” for “insight” and “assessment” of “recent claims” about Smarmatic. Dobbs didn’t mention that he was a prime dispenser of those claims he was about to debunk. Nor did he reveal that his likely motivation was a big lawsuit threatened against Fox, its anchors, reporters and on-air guests: DOBBS: There are lots of opinions about the integrity of the election, the irregularities of mail-in voting, of election voting machines and voting software. One of the companies is Smartmatic, and we reached out to one of the leading authorities on open source software for elections, Eddie Perez, for his insight and views. Eddie is the global director of tech development at the Open Source Election Technology Institute. We asked him for his assessment of Smartmatic and recent claims about the company. Dobbs then played a long series of questions and answers about Smartmatic with what sounded like Fox reporter Chad Pergram as the questioner.

