Lin Wood's Kraken Supreme Court Filing Is An Amazing Self-Own

Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020

A Freudian slip is defined as an "unintentional error regarded as revealing subconscious feelings." Some examples are saying the wrong name when talking about who you really love (see Friends episode where Ross marries Emily, but actually says Rachel when taking his vows). Another common one is when a school age child calls their teacher "Mom" or "Dad" (I am guilty of this one. 5th grade. Called my teacher Dad. I still cringe). Attorney Lin Wood, part of the Elite Strike Force Team of Krakens, filed the equivalent of a legal Freudian slip in Georgia. In an effort to enter the Bar Association’s Self-Own Hall of Fame, Lin Wood files Georgia election fraud complaint “under plenty of perjury” pic.twitter.com/aUP2MgZK9j — Nathaniel Persily (@persily) December 19, 2020 "Under plenty of perjury" should have read "under penalty of perjury". But oddly enough, this typo may be the only honest thing in this entire filing. Law Twitter erupted. “You’re honor, I affirm under plenty of perjury my lawsuit is bark raving nuts.” Lin Wood - probably.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/attorney-lin-wood-files-complaint-and-his