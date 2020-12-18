Dissenter Weekly: New Acting Attorney General Involved In Lawsuit Against Snowden’s Book

Articles

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights Jeffrey A. Rosen, the acting attorney general who will be at the Justice Department until the end of President Donald Trump’s administration in January. He was involved in the lawsuit against NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden’s book, Permanent Record.

Later in the show, Gosztola covers COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones’ column encouraging would-be whistleblowers to not be intimidated. She had her home raided by Florida agents.

This is the last broadcast of the “Dissenter Weekly” in 2020, and Kevin uses the overtime portion of the show to give a bit of a speech on what lies ahead for whistleblowers in the coming year. He urges viewers to consider the courage of unknown and unsung whistleblowers, who work among us but do not have the kind of support networks high-profile truth-tellers do.

This week’s stories:

Trump’s New Acting Attorney General Backed Lawsuit Against Snowden’s Book

COVID-19 Data Whistleblower Who Had Home Raided Pens Message For Would-Be Whistleblowers

Audio Confirms Assange Claims Around Publication Of Unredacted Diplomatic Cables

[Note: If a headline doesn’t have a link, it is largely original reporting or commentary from Kevin.]

