Brianna Keilar Traces Faux Outrage Over Biden's Aide's 'F*ckers Comment To Misogyny

Friday, 18 December 2020

Brianna Keilar is not here for your f*cking sexism, Douchebro Republicans. She wrapped up her show by delineating the disgust for, and contempt with which the GOP holds women. Just Democratic women, to be clear. It's been on rampant display in the last few weeks decades, but in particular, Keilar began with the juvenile, cartoonish eyelash fluttering by Marco Rubio at Jen O'Malley Dillon's use of the word "f*ckers" to describe Republicans on Capitol Hill. You know, the same Rubio who made fun of Trump's alleged penis size during a presidential debate. She went after Kayleigh McEnany, who was "sickened" by O'Malley Dillon's comments, yet McEnany's own colleague posted a picture of President-elect Biden with a poop emoji on his head and she stayed silent. Keilar noted that McEnany was perfectly fine supporting her male president, who uses a fair number of sentence enhancers to describe colleagues and people around him.

