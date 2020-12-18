Steve Schmidt Is A Brand New Democrat, And He Hates The Term 'Democrat Party'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt recently joined the Democratic Party and he’s already disgusted by people who use a slur to refer to his new tribe. After announcing he would join the Democratic Party, Schmidt called out The Hill for a headline that appeared to have conservative bias. “Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he’s registering Democrat,” the headline said. Schmidt pointed out that the headline should have referred to his registration as “Democratic.” Republicans have long used the slur “Democrat” to refer to the party instead of calling it by its proper name. Democratic. It’s the Democratic Party. It’s the oldest in the world. This headline should read “registering Democratic”. It’s an important enough institution in this country that it is entitled to its’ proper name. https://t.co/Z1ssMmnDRU — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 16, 2020

