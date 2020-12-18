The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Deb Haaland Set To Be First Native American Secretary Of Interior

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American cabinet secretary. That is long overdue given that the position oversees tribal lands. There are more reasons to cheer her appointment: A member of New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo people, Haaland brings a major outside voice to a Biden Cabinet so far dominated by former Obama officials. Before being elected to Congress in 2018, she started a small business, put herself through school with the help of student loans and food stamps and led the Democratic Party in New Mexico, helping flip the state house to Democratic control. She supports the Green New Deal:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/deb-haaland-set-be-first-native-american

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version