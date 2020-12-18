Deb Haaland Set To Be First Native American Secretary Of Interior

Articles

Published on Friday, 18 December 2020

If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American cabinet secretary. That is long overdue given that the position oversees tribal lands. There are more reasons to cheer her appointment: A member of New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo people, Haaland brings a major outside voice to a Biden Cabinet so far dominated by former Obama officials. Before being elected to Congress in 2018, she started a small business, put herself through school with the help of student loans and food stamps and led the Democratic Party in New Mexico, helping flip the state house to Democratic control. She supports the Green New Deal:

