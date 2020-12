Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 16:36 Hits: 4

Top Senate Republicans indicated on Thursday that Congress is increasingly likely to need a days-long stopgap government funding bill as talks on a coronavirus package and mammoth funding deal drag out.Congressional leaders and the Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530652-senate-gop-looks-to-stopgap-as-relief-talks-drag-on