Friday News Dump: Vice President Mike Pence Gets Vaccinated, And Other News

Friday, 18 December 2020

I can't stand Mike Pence, but at least you can count on him for some basic vice-presidenting, and considering his evangelical base, it was a good thing for him to get public vaccinated this morning. At least some of his people who wouldn't consider it will rethink their positions, thanks to him. (And God knows, I've never said that before!) “I didn’t feel a thing,” Pence says after getting his coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Lt6ocSoL78 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 18, 2020 WATCH: The moment Vice President Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams publicly receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots https://t.co/plzKpT9bWq pic.twitter.com/Mlo1dDX6Vo — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2020

