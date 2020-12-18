Acting Defense Secretary Ordered A Halt To Pentagon Briefing With Biden Transition Team: Report

Articles

In another petty and dangerous move against The United States of America, the Trump administration cut off President-elect Joe Biden's Pentagon briefings with no explanation. Axios is reporting, "Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios." As usual, the Biden transition team had no idea this was happening. Trump has basically abdicated his duty as the outgoing president except for rage-tweeting about the election he lost. The U.S. just suffered a massive cybersecurity attack by Russia that apparently reached into our nuclear facilities. The so-called president has said nothing about this attack to the public or the press, but he sure has a lot to say about non-existent "election fraud". Even supporters like General Keane wants to hear from the president on this breach by Russia, but instead Trump blocks President-elect Joe Biden once again.

