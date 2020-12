Articles

Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Carlos Lozada, the nonfiction book critic at the Washington Post, about what he learned from reading over 150 books written about Trump in the past five years.

