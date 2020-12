Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 21:27 Hits: 10

Regan is the top environmental regulator for North Carolina. He would be first African American man to run the EPA, and he would oversee much of the federal government's response to climate change.

(Image credit: North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/17/938092644/biden-to-pick-north-carolina-regulator-michael-regan-to-lead-epa