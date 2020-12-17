'Kraken Buster' Marc Elias: 'We Cannot Ignore The Challenges Our Democracy Faces'

Articles

DNC lawyer and 'Kraken buster' Marc Elias has some strong advice for the country: Fix these democratic institutions before the next authoritarian wannabe comes along. Writing on his Democracy Docket website, Elias warns not to assume that because the democracy survived and institutions held this time, they will next time. He has specific recommendations for ways to shore up the institutions to keep it from being defeated as well as preventing the kind of frivolous abuse of the legal system we saw in the last month. "Trumpism has taught us that, for our democracy to survive, we cannot allow ourselves to be exposed to public evils from private vices," writes Elias. "This means hardening our institutions of democracy and making them more explicit. This will need to take many forms, but we must start with those that force our nation’s leaders to do better." Here are the batch of suggestions he has to "force our nation's leaders to do better": First, every election-related lawsuit should have to explicitly state in the caption of the complaint whether the plaintiff is claiming fraud. Claims of fraud must be held to the highest pleading standard—providing the details of who, what, when and how much. If plaintiffs do not claim fraud, they need to say so. When a lawsuit claiming fraud is dismissed, judges should be required to make a specific finding that the claim of fraud was denied.

