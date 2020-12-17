Defund The Police? Kelly Loeffler's Huge Tax Break Defunded Public Services

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 15:23 Hits: 4

On Tuesday, Joy Reid discussed the huge tax break that Kelly Loeffer and her husband got when her house value suddenly decreased by $6 million with her panel, Sam Brodey and Georgia Rep-Elect Nikema Williams. The meat of the discussion focused on how this tax break will hurt taxpayers and public services alike: JOY ANN REID: How much money did she and her husband, who i should note is the CEO of the New York stock exchange, they're already rich, so all of the things she has been accused of that make her richer, she doesn't need the money. like she's rich. how much money did they save in taxes?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/kelly-loefflers-huge-tax-break-unfunded