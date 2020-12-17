The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pearl Clutching Back In Style As DC Feigns Outrage Over A Woman Cursing

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

It was expected, once Donald Trump shuffled off stage taking with him plans to overthrow the government and collaborate with dictators, that Republicans would set the outrage bar back to the point where suit color or condiment choice were rant worthy. Just like Republicans can be expected to miraculously recover the ability to comprehend the word “deficit.” What’s surprising is just how fast this reset of delicate sensibilities is kicking into gear. On Wednesday evening, Republicans dragged their fainting couches out of storage, dusted them off, and promptly sprawled full length in trembling concern because … Joe Biden’s choice to be White House deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress "f*ckers” in a yet to be published Glamour Magazine interview. Sorry, folks in the Northeast. Before you take your children out to play, be advised that that’s not a blizzard outside. It’s just Republicans returning to their snowflake form.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/pearl-clutching-back-style-washington

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version