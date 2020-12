Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 03:45 Hits: 0

Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530406-congressional-leaders-cite-progress-on-covid-relief-government-funding