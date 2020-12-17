'Not Very Bright' And 'Borderline Illiterate': Tucker Carlson Launches Vile Sexist Attack On Dr. Jill Biden

Articles

Swanson food heir and Trump suck-up Tucker Carlson wants us to believe his misogynistic attack of Dr. Jill Biden has nothing to do with sexism, and that he actually took the time to read her dissertation before mocking it on his show this Wednesday. Carlson repeatedly mocked Biden over her 2007 dissertation, calling her "borderline illiterate" even though we've never heard a word from Carlson or any of his fellow hosts on Trump-TV about the fact that Dear Leader Trump often sounds like he's half drunk and can barely string two sentences together -- on top of the fact that his Twitter feed is an incoherent mess filled with typos and rantings that sound like someone who is insane. But sure, let's rail against the future First Lady for some typos in a 137 page dissertation that someone on Twitter attacked before Fox picked it up, and Carlson told his audience that "we" read her dissertation. Yeah, sure you did, Tucker. Here's the transcript of Carlson's sexist trolling from Mediaite:

