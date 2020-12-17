The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ron Johnson Unsure Whether He'll Keep Pledge To Retire

Politico is reporting that Wisconsin's dumb senator, RoJo, is unsure if he'll seek a third term or not: Ron Johnson is embracing President Donald Trump as tightly as possible as he decides whether to run for reelection to a must-win Senate seat for Republicans. Johnson, a steadfast Trump ally who has endeared himself to the president with his various investigative pursuits, is defending his approach, even as he faces a possible reelection campaign in a state that President-elect Joe Biden won in November. And Democrats are taking notice. The Wisconsin Republican, who says he has not yet decided whether to seek a third term in 2022, has used his perch as the chairman of the Senate’s chief oversight body to investigate Trump’s political foes — from Hunter Biden to Hillary Clinton and the slew of Obama administration officials who launched the Russia probe — and is set to hold a hearing Wednesday on alleged “irregularities” in the election even as he recognizes Biden as the president-elect. The fact that RoJo is even considering another run is not surprising in itself. I mean, after all, he only pledged to retire in 2022. In the ten years that RoJo has been in the Senate, I'm still waiting for him to keep one promise or even show a minutiae of scruples and integrity.

