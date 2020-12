Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 03:28 Hits: 12

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Wednesday night said that the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that Congress is on the edge of passing fails to provide “robust funding” to communities of color that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.Booker...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530605-booker-proposed-covid-19-relief-bill-is-far-short-of-desired-pandemic-aid-for