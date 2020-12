Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) warned that Democrats must improve their message to rural voters noting that party members need to give the demographic a reason to vote for them. During an interview with The New York Times, Tester called the...

