Kansas Mayor Resigns After Death Threats Over Mask Mandate

Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Well isn't this just sad. CBS News reports a Kansas mayor resigned her office because anti-maskers threatened her safety. A western Kansas mayor announced her immediate resignation Tuesday because of threats she has received after publicly supporting a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw said she was concerned about her safety after encountering aggression, including threats via phone and email, after she was quoted in a USA Today article Friday supporting a mask mandate, The Dodge City Globe reported. "Life has dealt out many challenges in our world that have perhaps caused many people to act inappropriately but I do not feel safe in this position anymore and am hopeful in removing myself this anger, accusations and abuse will not fall on anyone else and will calm down," Warshaw wrote in her resignation letter. Shame on Republicans.

