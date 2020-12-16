Ron Johnson Admits Biden Won Legitimately... But Voter Fraud!

Articles

Two weeks ago, it came out that Ron Johnson had privately admitted that Biden had won but kept pushing Trump's conspiracies about voter fraud because to do otherwise publicly would be "political suicide." On Tuesday morning, Wisconsin's dumb senator appeared on "Mornings With Maria" on Fox Business. After spending eight and a half minutes droning on farfetched conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden, he spent two minutes discussing a sham hearing he is going to hold on Wednesday into the supposed rampant voter fraud that happened in the presidential elections. It's immediately obvious what a sham it will be as soon as RoJo said that his star witness is going to be Ken Starr. Starr will be followed by select Republicans from a few states that just know about "voter irregularities." However, later that same day, in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Biden finally admitted publicly that Biden had won the election legitimately. However, in almost the same breath, he pushed the voter fraud bullshit again: One day after the Electoral College affirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said in an interview that he acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and believed the election was legitimate.

