Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 14:45 Hits: 12

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is planning an April release of her new book ‘Persist,’ about the senator's experiences and perspectives.Henry Holt and Company announced the book on Wednesday, which will refer to Warren’s bid for president, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530427-warren-planning-april-release-of-new-book-persist