Palm Beach Neighbors To Trump: No, You Can't Move Into Mar-a-Lago

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 14:23 Hits: 18

Trump's next door neighbors in Palm Beach have notified the man they see as a low-class interloper he can't use Mar-a-Lago as a personal residence. Via the Washington Post: That message was formally delivered Tuesday morning in a demand letter delivered to the town of Palm Beach and also addressed to the U.S. Secret Service asserting that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club. The legal maneuver could, at long last, force Palm Beach to publicly address whether Trump can make Mar-a-Lago his legal residence and home, as he has been expected to do, when he becomes an ex-president after the swearing-in of Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/palm-beach-neighbors-trump-no-you-cant