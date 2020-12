Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 7

Senate Republicans are sending a clear message to President Trump: The election is over and Joe Biden won. While Trump is digging in and showing little sign of ending his public campaign despite a long losing streak in the courts, GOP senators...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530384-senate-gop-to-trump-the-election-is-over