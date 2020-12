Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 11

Former police captain Mark Anthony Aguirre was paid $266,400 by the right-wing Liberty Center for God and Country to investigate an alleged ballot fraud scheme in Harris County, Texas.

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/16/946995614/ex-houston-police-officer-charged-in-attack-over-bogus-election-fraud-plot